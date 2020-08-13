Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, August 13, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 77° - 84° Winds From the Southeast

4 - 8 mph (Gust 12 mph)

3 - 7 knots (Gust 10 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 68° - 81°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 9:33a High

Thu 3:41p Low

Thu 10:45p High

Fri 4:21a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 8:57a High

Thu 3:15p Low

Thu 10:09p High

Fri 3:55a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 9:09a High

Thu 3:29p Low

Thu 10:21p High

Fri 4:09a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 9:01a High

Thu 3:11p Low

Thu 10:13p High

Fri 3:51a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 7:02a Low

Thu 1:38p High

Thu 7:21p Low

Fri 2:50a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 9:25a High

Thu 3:44p Low

Thu 10:35p High

Fri 4:21a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Thu 6:09a Low

Thu 1:12p High

Thu 6:28p Low

Fri 2:24a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 9:59a High

Thu 4:39p Low

Thu 11:10p High

Fri 5:04a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 8:56a High

Thu 3:37p Low

Thu 10:14p High

Fri 4:04a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 9:13a High

Thu 4:03p Low

Thu 10:31p High

Fri 4:20a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 9:08a High

Thu 3:46p Low

Thu 10:13p High

Fri 4:09a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 10:03a High

Thu 4:37p Low

Thu 11:05p High

Fri 5:04a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the late morning and afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

THU NIGHT: NE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

FRI: E winds around 5 kt, increasing to around 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

SUN: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 5 ft. A chance of tstms.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms.

MON NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).