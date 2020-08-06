Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, August 6, 2020

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature78° - 83°
WindsFrom the East
5 - 8 mph (Gust 13 mph)
5 - 7 knots (Gust 11 knots)
Waves1 - 2 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature64° - 80°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Thu 10:34a		Low
Thu 4:39p		High
Thu 10:46p		Low
Fri 5:05a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 10:08a		Low
Thu 4:03p		High
Thu 10:20p		Low
Fri 4:29a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 10:22a		Low
Thu 4:15p		High
Thu 10:34p		Low
Fri 4:41a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 10:04a		Low
Thu 4:07p		High
Thu 10:16p		Low
Fri 4:33a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 8:34a		High
Thu 2:14p		Low
Thu 8:44p		High
Fri 2:26a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 10:23a		Low
Thu 4:32p		High
Thu 10:37p		Low
Fri 5:05a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 8:08a		High
Thu 1:21p		Low
Thu 8:18p		High
Fri 1:33a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 11:06a		Low
Thu 4:56p		High
Thu 11:15p		Low
Fri 5:35a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 10:09a		Low
Thu 4:10p		High
Thu 10:21p		Low
Fri 4:46a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Thu 10:34a		Low
Thu 4:25p		High
Thu 10:52p		Low
Fri 5:06a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 10:14a		Low
Thu 4:06p		High
Thu 10:28p		Low
Fri 4:45a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 5:07a		High
Thu 11:13a		Low
Thu 5:09p		High
Thu 11:28p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A slight chance of tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of tstms in the late evening and early morning. Showers likely after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely. A chance of tstms in the late morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the evening.

SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

