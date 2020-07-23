Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 23, 2020

Gunnison Beach at the the Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook (Bud McCormick)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature83° - 90°
WindsFrom the Southwest
8 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature68° - 85°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Thu 10:41a		Low
Thu 4:46p		High
Thu 10:48p		Low
Fri 5:26a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 10:15a		Low
Thu 4:10p		High
Thu 10:22p		Low
Fri 4:50a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 10:29a		Low
Thu 4:22p		High
Thu 10:36p		Low
Fri 5:02a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 10:11a		Low
Thu 4:14p		High
Thu 10:18p		Low
Fri 4:54a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 8:48a		High
Thu 2:21p		Low
Thu 8:51p		High
Fri 2:28a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 10:31a		Low
Thu 4:37p		High
Thu 10:41p		Low
Fri 5:29a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 8:22a		High
Thu 1:28p		Low
Thu 8:25p		High
Fri 1:35a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 5:13a		High
Thu 11:20a		Low
Thu 5:05p		High
Thu 11:32p
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 10:14a		Low
Thu 4:09p		High
Thu 10:26p		Low
Fri 4:58a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Thu 10:52a		Low
Thu 4:36p		High
Thu 11:09p		Low
Fri 5:26a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 10:18a		Low
Thu 4:14p		High
Thu 10:38p		Low
Fri 5:02a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 5:12a		High
Thu 11:21a		Low
Thu 5:14p		High
Thu 11:39p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

SAT: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

