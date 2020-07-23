Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 23, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|83° - 90°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
8 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 85°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 10:41a
|Low
Thu 4:46p
|High
Thu 10:48p
|Low
Fri 5:26a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:15a
|Low
Thu 4:10p
|High
Thu 10:22p
|Low
Fri 4:50a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:29a
|Low
Thu 4:22p
|High
Thu 10:36p
|Low
Fri 5:02a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:11a
|Low
Thu 4:14p
|High
Thu 10:18p
|Low
Fri 4:54a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 8:48a
|High
Thu 2:21p
|Low
Thu 8:51p
|High
Fri 2:28a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 10:31a
|Low
Thu 4:37p
|High
Thu 10:41p
|Low
Fri 5:29a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 8:22a
|High
Thu 1:28p
|Low
Thu 8:25p
|High
Fri 1:35a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 5:13a
|High
Thu 11:20a
|Low
Thu 5:05p
|High
Thu 11:32p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:14a
|Low
Thu 4:09p
|High
Thu 10:26p
|Low
Fri 4:58a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 10:52a
|Low
Thu 4:36p
|High
Thu 11:09p
|Low
Fri 5:26a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:18a
|Low
Thu 4:14p
|High
Thu 10:38p
|Low
Fri 5:02a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 5:12a
|High
Thu 11:21a
|Low
Thu 5:14p
|High
Thu 11:39p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.
SAT: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
MON: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).