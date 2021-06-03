Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 3, 2021
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|65° - 76°
|Winds
|From the South
12 - 22 mph (Gust 25 mph)
10 - 19 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|59° - 67°
(Normal 60° - 67°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:27am - 8:21pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 9:43a
|High
Thu 3:47p
|Low
Thu 10:16p
|High
Fri 3:59a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 9:07a
|High
Thu 3:21p
|Low
Thu 9:40p
|High
Fri 3:33a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 9:19a
|High
Thu 3:35p
|Low
Thu 9:52p
|High
Fri 3:47a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 9:11a
|High
Thu 3:17p
|Low
Thu 9:44p
|High
Fri 3:29a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 6:46a
|Low
Thu 1:48p
|High
Thu 7:27p
|Low
Fri 2:21a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 9:42a
|High
Thu 3:50p
|Low
Thu 10:08p
|High
Fri 4:00a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Thu 5:53a
|Low
Thu 1:22p
|High
Thu 6:34p
|Low
Fri 1:55a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 10:03a
|High
Thu 4:23p
|Low
Thu 10:26p
|High
Fri 4:32a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 9:20a
|High
Thu 3:44p
|Low
Thu 9:47p
|High
Fri 3:52a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 9:36a
|High
Thu 3:57p
|Low
Thu 10:01p
|High
Fri 4:14a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 9:31a
|High
Thu 4:01p
|Low
Thu 9:53p
|High
Fri 4:10a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 10:20a
|High
Thu 4:42p
|Low
Thu 10:48p
|High
Fri 4:56a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers with a slight chance of tstms this morning, then a chance of showers and tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM late. Swell mainly from the S with a
dominant period of 6 seconds.
TONIGHT...SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers likely. A chance of tstms after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
FRI...SW winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
FRI NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening. Swell mainly from the S
with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SAT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the
afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
MON NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).