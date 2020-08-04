Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

Tropical Storm Warning in effect

in effect High Risk of Rip Currents. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 77° - 83° Winds From the Southwest

22 - 55 mph (Gust 68 mph)

19 - 48 knots (Gust 59 knots) Waves 4 - 12 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 60° - 81°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 9:07a Low

Tue 3:16p High

Tue 9:21p Low

Wed 3:51a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:41a Low

Tue 2:40p High

Tue 8:55p Low

Wed 3:15a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:55a Low

Tue 2:52p High

Tue 9:09p Low

Wed 3:27a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:37a Low

Tue 2:44p High

Tue 8:51p Low

Wed 3:19a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 7:15a High

Tue 12:47p Low

Tue 7:21p High

Wed 1:01a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 8:57a Low

Tue 3:08p High

Tue 9:14p Low

Wed 3:50a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 6:49a High

Tue 11:54a Low

Tue 6:55p High

Wed 12:08a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 9:39a Low

Tue 3:30p High

Tue 9:54p Low

Wed 4:17a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:47a Low

Tue 2:44p High

Tue 9:02p Low

Wed 3:28a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 9:14a Low

Tue 3:01p High

Tue 9:35p Low

Wed 3:50a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:55a Low

Tue 2:46p High

Tue 9:13p Low

Wed 3:34a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 9:53a Low

Tue 3:45p High

Tue 10:10p Low

Wed 4:29a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: Tropical storm conditions expected. SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, increasing to 40 to 50 kt with gusts up to 65 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 9 ft, building to 15 ft in the afternoon. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers in the late morning and afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Seas around 9 ft dominant period 8 seconds, building to 15 ft dominant period 9 seconds in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: Tropical storm conditions expected. SW winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 55 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt after midnight. Seas around 10 ft, subsiding to 8 ft after midnight. A chance of showers until early morning. Seas around 10 ft dominant period 9 seconds, subsiding to 8 ft dominant period 8 seconds after midnight.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms. Light swell in the evening.

FRI: E winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the evening.

SAT: NE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).