Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, August 4, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
- Tropical Storm Warning in effect
- High Risk of Rip Currents. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|77° - 83°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
22 - 55 mph (Gust 68 mph)
19 - 48 knots (Gust 59 knots)
|Waves
|4 - 12 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|60° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 9:07a
|Low
Tue 3:16p
|High
Tue 9:21p
|Low
Wed 3:51a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:41a
|Low
Tue 2:40p
|High
Tue 8:55p
|Low
Wed 3:15a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:55a
|Low
Tue 2:52p
|High
Tue 9:09p
|Low
Wed 3:27a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:37a
|Low
Tue 2:44p
|High
Tue 8:51p
|Low
Wed 3:19a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 7:15a
|High
Tue 12:47p
|Low
Tue 7:21p
|High
Wed 1:01a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 8:57a
|Low
Tue 3:08p
|High
Tue 9:14p
|Low
Wed 3:50a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 6:49a
|High
Tue 11:54a
|Low
Tue 6:55p
|High
Wed 12:08a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 9:39a
|Low
Tue 3:30p
|High
Tue 9:54p
|Low
Wed 4:17a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:47a
|Low
Tue 2:44p
|High
Tue 9:02p
|Low
Wed 3:28a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 9:14a
|Low
Tue 3:01p
|High
Tue 9:35p
|Low
Wed 3:50a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:55a
|Low
Tue 2:46p
|High
Tue 9:13p
|Low
Wed 3:34a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 9:53a
|Low
Tue 3:45p
|High
Tue 10:10p
|Low
Wed 4:29a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TUE: Tropical storm conditions expected. SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, increasing to 40 to 50 kt with gusts up to 65 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 9 ft, building to 15 ft in the afternoon. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers in the late morning and afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Seas around 9 ft dominant period 8 seconds, building to 15 ft dominant period 9 seconds in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: Tropical storm conditions expected. SW winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 55 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt after midnight. Seas around 10 ft, subsiding to 8 ft after midnight. A chance of showers until early morning. Seas around 10 ft dominant period 9 seconds, subsiding to 8 ft dominant period 8 seconds after midnight.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms. Light swell in the evening.
FRI: E winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.
FRI NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the evening.
SAT: NE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).