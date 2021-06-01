Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature66° - 77°
WindsFrom the Southwest
9 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Waves1 - 2 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature55° - 66°
(Normal 60° - 67°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:28am - 8:20pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 7:48a		High
Tue 1:59p		Low
Tue 8:09p		High
Wed 2:13a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 7:12a		High
Tue 1:33p		Low
Tue 7:33p		High
Wed 1:47a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 7:24a		High
Tue 1:47p		Low
Tue 7:45p		High
Wed 2:01a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 7:16a		High
Tue 1:29p		Low
Tue 7:37p		High
Wed 1:43a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 11:53a		High
Tue 5:39p		Low
Wed 12:14a		High
Wed 5:53a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 7:53a		High
Tue 1:52p		Low
Tue 8:04p		High
Wed 2:04a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 11:27a		High
Tue 4:46p		Low
Tue 11:48p		High
Wed 5:00a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 8:18a		High
Tue 2:29p		Low
Tue 8:25p		High
Wed 2:43a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 7:30a		High
Tue 1:44p		Low
Tue 7:40p		High
Wed 1:56a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 7:51a		High
Tue 2:00p		Low
Tue 7:56p		High
Wed 2:22a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 7:41a		High
Tue 1:51p		Low
Tue 7:42p		High
Wed 2:05a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 8:30a		High
Tue 2:41p		Low
Tue 8:40p		High
Wed 2:59a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING

THIS AFTERNOON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late in the morning, then becoming W early in the afternoon, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 6 seconds after midnight.

WED: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

