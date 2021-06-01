Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 66° - 77° Winds From the Southwest

9 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)

8 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 55° - 66°

(Normal 60° - 67°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:28am - 8:20pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 7:48a High

Tue 1:59p Low

Tue 8:09p High

Wed 2:13a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 7:12a High

Tue 1:33p Low

Tue 7:33p High

Wed 1:47a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 7:24a High

Tue 1:47p Low

Tue 7:45p High

Wed 2:01a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 7:16a High

Tue 1:29p Low

Tue 7:37p High

Wed 1:43a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 11:53a High

Tue 5:39p Low

Wed 12:14a High

Wed 5:53a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 7:53a High

Tue 1:52p Low

Tue 8:04p High

Wed 2:04a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 11:27a High

Tue 4:46p Low

Tue 11:48p High

Wed 5:00a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 8:18a High

Tue 2:29p Low

Tue 8:25p High

Wed 2:43a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 7:30a High

Tue 1:44p Low

Tue 7:40p High

Wed 1:56a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 7:51a High

Tue 2:00p Low

Tue 7:56p High

Wed 2:22a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 7:41a High

Tue 1:51p Low

Tue 7:42p High

Wed 2:05a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 8:30a High

Tue 2:41p Low

Tue 8:40p High

Wed 2:59a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING

THIS AFTERNOON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late in the morning, then becoming W early in the afternoon, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 6 seconds after midnight.

WED: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

