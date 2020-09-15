Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Red flag in Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

  • High Risk of Rip Currents. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
  • Small Craft Advisory in effect through late tonight

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature64° - 70°
WindsFrom the Northeast
9 - 22 mph (Gust 12 mph)
8 - 19 knots (Gust 10 knots)
Waves3 - 7 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature73° - 76°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:18am - 7:38pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 5:48a		Low
Mon 11:56a		High
Mon 6:02p		Low
Tue 12:45a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:22a		Low
Mon 11:20a		High
Mon 5:36p		Low
Tue 12:09a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:36a		Low
Mon 11:32a		High
Mon 5:50p		Low
Tue 12:21a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:18a		Low
Mon 11:24a		High
Mon 5:32p		Low
Tue 12:13a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 9:28a		Low
Mon 4:01p		High
Mon 9:42p		Low
Tue 4:50a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 5:40a		Low
Mon 11:43a		High
Mon 5:54p		Low
Tue 12:40a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Mon 8:35a		Low
Mon 3:35p		High
Mon 8:49p		Low
Tue 4:24a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 6:27a		Low
Mon 12:13p		High
Mon 6:48p		Low
Tue 1:14a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:27a		Low
Mon 11:17a		High
Mon 5:45p		Low
Tue 12:14a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 5:48a		Low
Mon 11:39a		High
Mon 6:18p		Low
Tue 12:40a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:32a		Low
Mon 11:29a		High
Mon 5:57p		Low
Tue 12:22a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 6:27a		Low
Mon 12:20p		High
Mon 6:51p		Low
Tue 1:11a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 14 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 12 seconds.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI: NE winds around 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

SAT: N winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

