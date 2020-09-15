Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
- High Risk of Rip Currents. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
- Small Craft Advisory in effect through late tonight
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|64° - 70°
|Winds
|From the Northeast
9 - 22 mph (Gust 12 mph)
8 - 19 knots (Gust 10 knots)
|Waves
|3 - 7 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 76°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:18am - 7:38pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 5:48a
|Low
Mon 11:56a
|High
Mon 6:02p
|Low
Tue 12:45a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 5:22a
|Low
Mon 11:20a
|High
Mon 5:36p
|Low
Tue 12:09a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 5:36a
|Low
Mon 11:32a
|High
Mon 5:50p
|Low
Tue 12:21a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 5:18a
|Low
Mon 11:24a
|High
Mon 5:32p
|Low
Tue 12:13a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 9:28a
|Low
Mon 4:01p
|High
Mon 9:42p
|Low
Tue 4:50a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 5:40a
|Low
Mon 11:43a
|High
Mon 5:54p
|Low
Tue 12:40a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Mon 8:35a
|Low
Mon 3:35p
|High
Mon 8:49p
|Low
Tue 4:24a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 6:27a
|Low
Mon 12:13p
|High
Mon 6:48p
|Low
Tue 1:14a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 5:27a
|Low
Mon 11:17a
|High
Mon 5:45p
|Low
Tue 12:14a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 5:48a
|Low
Mon 11:39a
|High
Mon 6:18p
|Low
Tue 12:40a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 5:32a
|Low
Mon 11:29a
|High
Mon 5:57p
|Low
Tue 12:22a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 6:27a
|Low
Mon 12:20p
|High
Mon 6:51p
|Low
Tue 1:11a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 14 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 12 seconds.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI: NE winds around 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
SAT: N winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
SAT NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).