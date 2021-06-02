Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 64° - 75° Winds From the South

8 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)

7 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 56° - 67°

(Normal 60° - 67°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:28am - 8:21pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 8:48a High

Wed 2:54p Low

Wed 9:16p High

Thu 3:06a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 8:12a High

Wed 2:28p Low

Wed 8:40p High

Thu 2:40a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 8:24a High

Wed 2:42p Low

Wed 8:52p High

Thu 2:54a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 8:16a High

Wed 2:24p Low

Wed 8:44p High

Thu 2:36a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 5:53a Low

Wed 12:53p High

Wed 6:34p Low

Thu 1:21a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 8:49a High

Wed 2:51p Low

Wed 9:08p High

Thu 3:03a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 5:00a Low

Wed 12:27p High

Wed 5:41p Low

Thu 12:55a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 9:12a High

Wed 3:26p Low

Wed 9:26p High

Thu 3:38a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 8:27a High

Wed 2:46p Low

Wed 8:45p High

Thu 2:55a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 8:44a High

Wed 3:00p Low

Wed 9:00p High

Thu 3:19a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 8:37a High

Wed 2:58p Low

Wed 8:48p High

Thu 3:09a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 9:26a High

Wed 3:43p Low

Wed 9:45p High

Thu 3:58a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING

THIS AFTERNOON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late in the morning, then becoming W early in the afternoon, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 6 seconds after midnight.

WED: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).