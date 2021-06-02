Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|64° - 75°
|Winds
|From the South
8 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)
7 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|56° - 67°
(Normal 60° - 67°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:28am - 8:21pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 8:48a
|High
Wed 2:54p
|Low
Wed 9:16p
|High
Thu 3:06a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 8:12a
|High
Wed 2:28p
|Low
Wed 8:40p
|High
Thu 2:40a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 8:24a
|High
Wed 2:42p
|Low
Wed 8:52p
|High
Thu 2:54a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 8:16a
|High
Wed 2:24p
|Low
Wed 8:44p
|High
Thu 2:36a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 5:53a
|Low
Wed 12:53p
|High
Wed 6:34p
|Low
Thu 1:21a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 8:49a
|High
Wed 2:51p
|Low
Wed 9:08p
|High
Thu 3:03a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 5:00a
|Low
Wed 12:27p
|High
Wed 5:41p
|Low
Thu 12:55a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 9:12a
|High
Wed 3:26p
|Low
Wed 9:26p
|High
Thu 3:38a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 8:27a
|High
Wed 2:46p
|Low
Wed 8:45p
|High
Thu 2:55a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 8:44a
|High
Wed 3:00p
|Low
Wed 9:00p
|High
Thu 3:19a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 8:37a
|High
Wed 2:58p
|Low
Wed 8:48p
|High
Thu 3:09a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 9:26a
|High
Wed 3:43p
|Low
Wed 9:45p
|High
Thu 3:58a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING
THIS AFTERNOON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late in the morning, then becoming W early in the afternoon, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 6 seconds after midnight.
WED: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.
Plan Your Trip
