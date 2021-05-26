Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 70° - 89° Winds From the Southwest

12 - 22 mph (Gust 29 mph)

11 - 19 knots (Gust 25 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 60° - 67°

(Normal 58° - 62°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:31am - 8:15pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 8:17a Low

Wed 2:31p High

Wed 8:41p Low

Thu 3:20a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:51a Low

Wed 1:55p High

Wed 8:15p Low

Thu 2:44a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:05a Low

Wed 2:07p High

Wed 8:29p Low

Thu 2:56a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:47a Low

Wed 1:59p High

Wed 8:11p Low

Thu 2:48a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 6:32a High

Wed 11:57a Low

Wed 6:36p High

Thu 12:21a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 8:10a Low

Wed 2:26p High

Wed 8:35p Low

Thu 3:19a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 6:06a High

Wed 11:04a Low

Wed 6:10p High

Wed 11:28p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 8:57a Low

Wed 2:48p High

Wed 9:20p Low

Thu 3:46a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:53a Low

Wed 1:54p High

Wed 8:20p Low

Thu 2:49a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 8:27a Low

Wed 2:19p High

Wed 8:57p Low

Thu 3:16a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:02a Low

Wed 2:01p High

Wed 8:28p Low

Thu 2:57a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 9:04a Low

Wed 2:56p High

Wed 9:28p Low

Thu 3:50a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING

THIS AFTERNOON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late in the morning, then becoming W early in the afternoon, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 6 seconds after midnight.

WED: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).