Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, May 26, 2021

(Liz Jeressi. Townsquare Media NJ)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature70° - 89°
WindsFrom the Southwest
12 - 22 mph (Gust 29 mph)
11 - 19 knots (Gust 25 knots)
Waves2 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature60° - 67°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:31am - 8:15pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 8:17a		Low
Wed 2:31p		High
Wed 8:41p		Low
Thu 3:20a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:51a		Low
Wed 1:55p		High
Wed 8:15p		Low
Thu 2:44a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 8:05a		Low
Wed 2:07p		High
Wed 8:29p		Low
Thu 2:56a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:47a		Low
Wed 1:59p		High
Wed 8:11p		Low
Thu 2:48a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 6:32a		High
Wed 11:57a		Low
Wed 6:36p		High
Thu 12:21a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 8:10a		Low
Wed 2:26p		High
Wed 8:35p		Low
Thu 3:19a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 6:06a		High
Wed 11:04a		Low
Wed 6:10p		High
Wed 11:28p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 8:57a		Low
Wed 2:48p		High
Wed 9:20p		Low
Thu 3:46a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:53a		Low
Wed 1:54p		High
Wed 8:20p		Low
Thu 2:49a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 8:27a		Low
Wed 2:19p		High
Wed 8:57p		Low
Thu 3:16a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 8:02a		Low
Wed 2:01p		High
Wed 8:28p		Low
Thu 2:57a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 9:04a		Low
Wed 2:56p		High
Wed 9:28p		Low
Thu 3:50a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING

THIS AFTERNOON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late in the morning, then becoming W early in the afternoon, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 6 seconds after midnight.

WED: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top