Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

  • Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature76° - 83°
WindsFrom the South
9 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Waves2 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature73° - 76°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:18am - 7:38pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 8:42a		Low
Wed 2:54p		High
Wed 8:56p		Low
Thu 3:19a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 8:16a		Low
Wed 2:18p		High
Wed 8:30p		Low
Thu 2:43a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 8:30a		Low
Wed 2:30p		High
Wed 8:44p		Low
Thu 2:55a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 8:12a		Low
Wed 2:22p		High
Wed 8:26p		Low
Thu 2:47a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 6:46a		High
Wed 12:22p		Low
Wed 6:59p		High
Thu 12:36a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 8:32a		Low
Wed 2:48p		High
Wed 8:49p		Low
Thu 3:18a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 6:20a		High
Wed 11:29a		Low
Wed 6:33p		High
Wed 11:43p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 9:15a		Low
Wed 3:09p		High
Wed 9:28p		Low
Thu 3:45a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 8:22a		Low
Wed 2:24p		High
Wed 8:36p		Low
Thu 2:56a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 8:47a		Low
Wed 2:42p		High
Wed 9:08p		Low
Thu 3:18a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 8:31a		Low
Wed 2:27p		High
Wed 8:48p		Low
Thu 3:02a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 9:28a		Low
Wed 3:25p		High
Wed 9:45p		Low
Thu 3:56a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

REST OF TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Scattered showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Scattered showers in the morning. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers until early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds after midnight.

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt late in the morning, then becoming SW early in the afternoon, becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

SUN: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

