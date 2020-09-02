Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, September 2, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
- Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|76° - 83°
|Winds
|From the South
9 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 76°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:18am - 7:38pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 8:42a
|Low
Wed 2:54p
|High
Wed 8:56p
|Low
Thu 3:19a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 8:16a
|Low
Wed 2:18p
|High
Wed 8:30p
|Low
Thu 2:43a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 8:30a
|Low
Wed 2:30p
|High
Wed 8:44p
|Low
Thu 2:55a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 8:12a
|Low
Wed 2:22p
|High
Wed 8:26p
|Low
Thu 2:47a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 6:46a
|High
Wed 12:22p
|Low
Wed 6:59p
|High
Thu 12:36a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 8:32a
|Low
Wed 2:48p
|High
Wed 8:49p
|Low
Thu 3:18a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 6:20a
|High
Wed 11:29a
|Low
Wed 6:33p
|High
Wed 11:43p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 9:15a
|Low
Wed 3:09p
|High
Wed 9:28p
|Low
Thu 3:45a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 8:22a
|Low
Wed 2:24p
|High
Wed 8:36p
|Low
Thu 2:56a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 8:47a
|Low
Wed 2:42p
|High
Wed 9:08p
|Low
Thu 3:18a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 8:31a
|Low
Wed 2:27p
|High
Wed 8:48p
|Low
Thu 3:02a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 9:28a
|Low
Wed 3:25p
|High
Wed 9:45p
|Low
Thu 3:56a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
REST OF TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Scattered showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Scattered showers in the morning. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers until early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds after midnight.
THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt late in the morning, then becoming SW early in the afternoon, becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.
SUN: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).