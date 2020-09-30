Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

Moderate Risk of Rip Currents . Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night. Small Craft Advisory in effect through this afternoon.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 69° - 73° Winds From the Southwest

15 - 23 mph (Gust 33 mph)

13 - 20 knots (Gust 29 knots) Waves 3 - 6 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 69° - 71°

(Normal 67° - 70°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:18am - 7:38pm UV Index 3 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 7:37a Low

Wed 1:48p High

Wed 7:51p Low

Thu 2:08a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:11a Low

Wed 1:12p High

Wed 7:25p Low

Thu 1:32a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:25a Low

Wed 1:24p High

Wed 7:39p Low

Thu 1:44a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:07a Low

Wed 1:16p High

Wed 7:21p Low

Thu 1:36a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 5:34a High

Wed 11:17a Low

Wed 5:53p High

Wed 11:31p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 7:26a Low

Wed 1:43p High

Wed 7:42p Low

Thu 2:07a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 5:08a High

Wed 10:24a Low

Wed 5:27p High

Wed 10:38p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 8:07a Low

Wed 2:06p High

Wed 8:21p Low

Thu 2:34a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:19a Low

Wed 1:23p High

Wed 7:32p Low

Thu 1:46a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 7:39a Low

Wed 1:41p High

Wed 8:00p Low

Thu 2:08a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:29a Low

Wed 1:30p High

Wed 7:45p Low

Thu 1:55a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 8:24a Low

Wed 2:25p High

Wed 8:40p Low

Thu 2:47a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: W winds 15 to 20 kt. Gusts up to 30 kt, decreasing to 20 kt late. Seas 4 to 7 ft, subsiding to 4 to 5 ft in the afternoon. Rain early in the morning, then a chance of showers late in the morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).