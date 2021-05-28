Jersey Shore’s Mike Sorrentino is a New Daddy

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his wife Lauren are new parents.

They announced on social media that their son, Romeo Reign came into this world last night, May 27th. No word on how much he weighs, but he looks like the perfect little peanut, or should I say meatball?

Baby Situation already has his own Instagram with a ton of followers. He even has some cute new photos on his account that were jus added this morning. What a cutie!

Mike and Lauren Sorrentino revealed they had a miscarriage shortly after Mike was released from federal prison. Mike was in the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville New York for eight months for tax evasion.

Despite the sad announcement to his Jersey Shore roommates and multiple media outlets, the couple seemed hopeful they would still become parents one day. In November of 2020, they announced that they were expecting a baby, and a few months after, they had a gender reveal party and reveled they were having a boy.

They have been documenting their pregnancy every step of the way and Lauren looked stunning while she was pregnant. I am super jealous, I looked like a whale when I was carrying my son. Hopefully my second time around will happen this summer and my body shape will be a little different.

Knowing the struggles they went through to get pregnant, I am so unbelievably happy for these two. I'm sure Mike will teach his son all the important things in life, like gym, tan, and laundry!