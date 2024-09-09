One of the city's most popular faces in local TV news has abruptly left the station, and we're not entirely sure why.

In fact, thousands of Philadelphia area TV viewers will be SHOCKED when they find out that one of CBS 3's most popular personalities has left the station.

​Jessica Kartalija Leaves CBS Philadelphia CBS3 KYW TV

Jessica Kartalija has left CBS Philadelphia.

Kartalija has been with the station since 2018.

She was the station's lead co-anchor paired alongside Philadelphia legend, Ukee Washington, for the station's 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 11 p.m. broadcasts.

Ukee Washington & Jessica Kartalija on CBS Philadelphia CBS Philadelphia via YouTube loading...

Kartalija had appeared as recently as late August on the station's broadcasts, so her departure certainly seems sudden even to faithful viewers.

Get our free mobile app

In fact, the end of her tenure at the station has not been publicly announced by the television.

But....

Did Jessica Kartalija Leave CBS Philadelphia?

We first noticed earlier this weekend that she likely had departed when we saw that her biography changed on her website.

READ MORE: Jamie Apody FINALLY Confirms Departure from 6 ABC Philadelphia

The bio — which is posted on her official website jessicakartalija.com — appeared to confirm the news by referring to her time at CBS Philadelphia in the past tense.

"The Emmy-award winning anchor was part of the CBS Philadelphia team in from 2018 to 2024," it reads.

The use of the past tense had us wondering, but then it was made official later on Sunday.

Jessica Kartalija Confirms Departure from CBS Philadelphia

In fact, the veteran anchor thanked viewers but did confirm the news of her departure on social media late Sunday afternoon (September 8).

READ MORE: What Happened to 6 ABC's Meteorologist Chris Sowers?

"Thank you for the kind words & for your support. I was with CBS (in Baltimore & Philly) for 18 years, and have many of the same questions you do…," she wrote in a Facebook post shared Sunday afternoon.



So it sounds like we don't know exactly what happened yet, but we have some speculation?

We've reached out to CBS Philadelphia as well for an official comment, and will update this article if we hear back in any capacity.

What Happened to CBS Philadelphia's Jessica Kartalija?

Following Jessica's departure from CBS Philadelphia in late August / early September, it sounds like she's just taking some time to herself. But her next steps aren't clear.

"Will keep you posted on my next steps. Until then, I am going to enjoy being home at night with my favorite guys. Love to you all," she wrote on her personal Facebook page.



Speaking of which... what happened to these other Philly anchors?