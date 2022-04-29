Hey! I first want to start by thanking you for listening to the Jersey Shore Morning Show. It's been a little over 2 months since I started my new role as the morning show Executive Director. Lou, Shannon, & I are very thankful for you listening every morning. Please keep having fun with us weekday mornings from 6 am - 10 am.

As you probably know, Lou, Shannon, and I enjoy thinking outside the box. Every morning we come up with ways to keep you informed and entertained. Individually, we each bring a unique perspective to the show. Lou is a local radio legend, who also happens to be a terrific grandpa. Shannon is extremely talented at radio and being a mother. There is also me who is the idiot that brings asinine topics to the show. We like keeping it local and fun, like the topic below....

Get our free mobile app

The Top 20 Reasons Why I Love Living In Monmouth & Ocean County, NJ

I had a blast putting this list together! Your top 20 will be a lot different than mine, but I would still love to know yours. COMMENT & SHARE. Lou, Shannon & I will highlight some of your reasons on the 94.3 The Point morning show. Do you like my list? See below!

20 Reasons Why I Am Extremely Thankful To Be Living At The Jersey Shore

I mentioned the PNC Bank Arts Center. Will you be going to any summer concerts this summer? Which show are you most excited to see? The current 2022 concert schedule is below.

Your Current 2022 PNC Bank Arts Center Concert Schedule!

If you like PNC summer shows, you will 100% enjoy seeing a show at the Stone Pony Summer stage. Below is the current 2022 schedule.