John Legend paid tribute to wife Chrissy Teigen following the couple's pregnancy loss, which occurred earlier this month.

Legend gave a breathtaking performance in honor of his wife at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, where he performed his latest single, "Never Break." On Thursday (October 15), he shared a video clip of the performance along with a letter to Teigen.

"This is for Chrissy. I love and cherish you and our family so much," he began. "We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling. I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments. What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility."

Legend shared that he wrote the ballad because he has faith that he and Teigen will have each other for the rest of their lives, through every test the world can throw at them.

"We promised each other this on our wedding day seven years ago, and every challenge we’ve faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient," he continued. "Our love will remain. We will never break."

Legend also thanked their friends, family and fans for the prayers and well wishes. "More than anything, we’ve heard so many stories about how so many other families have experienced this pain, often suffering in silence," he added. "It’s a club no one wants to be a part of, but it’s comforting to know we’re not alone. I’m sure Chrissy will have much more to say about this when she’s ready. But just know we’re grateful and we’re sending love to all of you and your families."

Watch the performance, below.

Teigen and Legend revealed the tragic loss of their third child on September 30. The couple shared heartbreaking photos of the ordeal on their Instagram accounts and revealed that they welcomed a boy and his name is Jack.