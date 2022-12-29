After 30 Years, This Burlington County Hallmark is Shutting Its Doors in 2023

It's been a decades-long run for this beloved store in Marlton, New Jersey, but now it's coming to an end.

Joy's Hallmark, located in the Crispin Square in Marlton NJ (230 N Maple Ave C1), has announced that after 30 years, they'll be shutting their doors for good come Jan 25, 2023, according to Facebook community page A View from Evesham.

Why is it closing after all this time? Reasons similar to many of the other businesses that have permanently shuttered over the past 2 years, though they say the've been struggling for longer than that:

"Unfortunately, for a number of years, business has declined and costs keep going up," the posting reads. Take a look at the Facebook post below:

One thing's for sure is that Joy's Hallmark, run by Joy and Ron, will be missed in the Evesham Township community, as you can see from the reactions in the Facebook comments:

"Sad. Was always my go to Hallmark store."

"Sad news. Thank you for serving our community for so long. Best to both of you."

"Oh no! This was my go to Hallmark store since so many have already closed."

Before they close in January, you can still stop in and take advantage of their store-wide sale, though returns and Gold Crown Certificates will no longer be accepted. Everything in the store is 50% off. All sales are final.

Best of luck to the store-runners moving forward!

