Justin Bieber just postponed his Philadelphia concert, which was scheduled for Thursday, June 16 at the Wells Fargo Center. Of course, the announcement is due to his ongoing medical issues.

Officials say the show will be rescheduled, but no details for that were immediately announced. If you have tickets, hold on to them!

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW:

Both of Justin Bieber's concerts at Madison Square Garden (scheduled for Monday, June 13 and Tuesday, June 14) have been postponed, as of Sunday. There's no word on the status of his Philadelphia concert, which is scheduled for Thursday night. But it's very uncertain that Bieber will be well enough to perform.

The "Peaches" singer made the announcement in an emotional Instagram video as he revealed he's suffering from facial paralysis on Friday. He had already been forced to cancel tour dates in Toronto and Washington, D.C.

Bieber says he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, and it's affected many of his facial muscles. He is struggling to blind in one of his eyes and he can only smile with one side of his mouth in the video.

Bieber says he'll take the time to recover, and he'll work on recovery, but it is not clear how long that will take.

Justin is scheduled to perform at Madison Square Garden on June 13 and June 14. He was scheduled to perform in Philadelphia in less than a week on Thursday, June 16.

"Justin is receiving the best medical care possible and is determined to resume the tour as soon as he and the doctors feel he is able to continue. Details on the rescheduled MSG shows will be made public shortly," AEG Presents tells us in a statement.

We're awaiting the final confirmation from Bieber's tour management and AEG Presents on the next steps for the tour. At this point -- if you have tickets, hold on to them and wait.

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking,” he said on Instagram. “I can’t smile on this side of my face…there’s full paralysis in the center of my face.”

“So for those frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously, incapable of doing them.”

And, in the meantime, we'll wish Justin a speedy recovery! We love you, Justin!