Kanye West Seemingly Shades Taylor Swift on Twitter

Years after their feud, Kanye West has seemingly shaded Taylor Swift once more.

West went on a rant via Twitter on Friday (August 14) night to discuss emojis. His diatribe appeared to be about more than just emojis, however, when he shared an image of a snake being wrangled at his Wyoming ranch.

"Not gonna use a snake emoji cause you know why," he wrote, seemingly referencing his and wife Kim Kardashian's years-long battle with the pop star.

"I’m not sure if Christians are allowed to use snake emojis," he added alongside a thinking emoji.

Fans online pointed out that Swift released her surprise eighth studio album on July 24, the date West was supposed to release his album, Donda: With Child. West never released the record and has not commented on its release.

See the tweet, below.

West and Kardashian infamously used the snake emoji to describe the "cardigan" singer after Swift claimed that she had not been consulted about some of the lyrics in his "Famous" song. (In it, he raps: "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b---h famous (God d--n) / I made that b---h famous.")

Swift said that she never allowed him to use "that b---h," and in return, Kardashian shared clips of their recorded phone call when they spoke to Swift about the song, making it seem like she lied.

In March 2020, the phone call audio in its entirety surfaced, proving that Swift did not lie.