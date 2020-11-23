The Rockefeller Ice Skating Rink is Open for the Holiday Season

One of New York City's most famous holiday traditions just announced they are open for this holiday season. According to CBS 2, the skating rink opened this weekend for anyone who wants to skate and will remain open until January 17th. While skating, masks must be worn, and there will be limited capacity and skating time limits will be set to 50 minutes. I think wearing a mask while you're ice skating in the cold weather will be no problem. I always complain to my husband that my face is cold, so the face mask will not be a problem for me. I'd also be good for only skating for 50 minutes. It's a work out. You can buy tickets and get more info here.

I think now more than ever, we really need to enjoy the holiday season. No matter what holiday you celebrate, I think it's important to get out there and safely carry on your holiday traditions. I keep filling up our calendar with some safe holiday activities and I am so excited about them all. Ice skating at Rockefeller center is probably one of those traditions for a lot of people. I am very happy that they decided to open this year so that people can skate, smile and create memories with their loved ones. As long as we all stay safe and healthy, we can certainly celebrate this holiday season like the ones before.