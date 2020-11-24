Kuser Park to Host Holiday in the Park for 2020

Kuser Park's annual Winter Wonderland will look a little different and has a new name for this year, Holiday in the Park, according to Community News.

Like most events in 2020, Hamilton Township's yearly holiday tradition had to undergo some creative changes to make sure everyone stays safe during this ongoing pandemic.

Here's how it's going to look: It will be open on Friday, December 4th and Saturday, December 5th from 5pm - 9pm for you and your family and friends to walk through. There will be a path through the park for you to follow with lights, decorations, holiday music, and photo spots everywhere. It'll be great for your Instagram, trust me.

Starting Sunday, December 6th, instead of walking through the park, cars will be welcomed in to drive through. Wow. Cool. That's a first. You can stay nice and warm...and safe. Put the little ones in their jammies, make some hot chocolate, and make a night of it. You'll be able to drive through, nightly, from 5pm - 9pm until January 1st.

Just like in years past, this will be a free event...even the drive through. I would say bring your patience and go to the bathroom before you head there, as I'm sure it will be crowded. Lol. I can't wait to visit. My family goes every year. We're actually planning some family pictures there this year.

Township officials say not to worry. Winter Wonderland, and all of its attractions, like the Holiday Express Train, tree lighting, and Kuser Mansion tours, will be back again in the future, when it's safe to do so.

Happy Holidays.