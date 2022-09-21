One of your favorite seafood places is expanding all over New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

This is great news if you don't have a La La Lobster near you...chances are you probably will soon. Lol.

I just heard from the sole owner of La La Lobster, Nicole Rabena, and she filled me in on where the new locations will be opening. Exciting.

Here is where the new La La Lobster locations will be in NJ & PA

Marlton, NJ

Cherry Hill, NJ

Ocean City (that's my "Happy Place" so I'm thrilled about this location)

Margate, NJ

Media, PA

King of Prussia, PA

Ardmore, PA

Villanova, PA

They're going to be everywhere. Yum.

If you haven't been to a La La Lobster, what are you waiting for?

There are four locations open right now in Princeton, Yardley, Doylestown and Cape May.

Make sure to try their lobster rolls (they're chilled and wild caught), Lobster Bisque, Lobster Mac & Cheese, Lobster Grilled Cheese and so much more.

If you remember I thought a La La Lobster was going into the old Friendly's Restaurant in Morrisville, PA, but, I was wrong. More news on that coming soon.

Rabena, by the way, is the Owner of the Yardley Restaurant Group, which includes La La Lobster, Yardley Distillery, Sauce Yardley, Millees Yardley Diner and Yardley Joe. Impressive.

To learn more about the Yardley Restaurant Group, click here. The group's mission is to offer you fun, casual dining experiences, 7 days a week.

As soon as I get the exact locations of the new La La Lobster locations, I will let you know.

