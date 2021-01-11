Ladies…The Man Bun is Back

In the beginning of the pandemic many businesses were ordered to close by the Governor to try and slow and stop the spread of COVID-19. This included stores, restaurants, salons and barber shops. People grew their hair out, or tried to do cut it themselves at home. I cannot even draw a straight line, there was no way I was going to try and cut my own hair. I did try to give my husband a buzzcut, but that didn't go over so well. He ended up doing it himself and it actually didn't turn out that bad. Some people have just taken this opportunity to save money and let their hair grow out and because of that, the man bun has returned to the head's of men everywhere according to The Guardian. The man bun was made famous by celebrities like Jared Leto and guys everywhere starting rocking it and we may be seeing the look on tons of guys in 2021.

Angela Weiss/Getty Images

My husband showed me pictures of himself before he met me and I was shocked. He actually had hair down to his shoulders. He cut it a few years before he met me and wow what a difference. he rocked the low ponytail when he tied it back and didn't rock a man bun, but I don't know if the man bun existed when he was rocking that hairstyle. But I have to say, I like the hairstyle on a hot guy with a beard. I feel like the man bun and the beard must go together to make it work. I've seen some hot, athletic soccer players rock the man bun and it looks good on them. I think it also helps if they're European. I love when my husband lets his beard grow out. I don't like it too long, but a shore beard is very sexy to me.