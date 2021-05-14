Langhorne and Penndel-Hulmeville Memorial Day Parades Are On

The annual Penndel-Hulmeville and Langhorne Borough Memorial Day parades are back on this year, after being canceled last year because of the pandemic, according to Levittown Now. Hooray.

Organizers say the Penndel-Hulmeville parade will be Saturday, May 29th. It will kick off nice and early at 9am, so grab your coffee, a bagel, a chair or blanket, and go out and enjoy. If you'd like to be a part of the parade, you can register before 8am, on the day of the parade, at Preston’s Garage (115 Reetz Avenue, Hulmeville Borough). If you have any questions, feel free to email info@p-hmemorialparade.org.

The Langhorne Borough parade will be on Memorial Day Monday (May 31st). There will be a ceremony before the parade, at 9am, on West Richardson Avenue. The parade will kick off after that concludes. The parade will feature local bands (my favorite part of any parade), emergency responders, community groups, and the annual kids’ bicycle parade. I remember when I was a kid, every year we used to decorate our bikes with red, white, and blue streamers and balloons and ride in the Cranbury Memorial Day parade...they would give out prizes for the best decorated bikes. Ahh, the memories.

Langhorne Borough organizers are looking for convertibles to carry veterans and dignitaries. If you'd like to volunteer your car or a group looking to be in the parade, please call Don Minnick at (215) 801-4798 or email motown411@verizon.net.

Organizers said in a press release quoted in the article, “Please note that we recommend social distancing, mask, and/or whatever PA guidelines are in place at the time of the parade."

