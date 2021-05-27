There won't be a Memorial Day Parade in Hamilton Township (Mercer County) this year (2021), according to Hamilton Township Mayor Jeff Martin.

I expected this news, since the holiday weekend is upon us, and there was no talk of it. This is the 2nd year in a row that one of the area's largest Memorial Day Parades won't be happening, due to lingering COVID-19 concerns.

The Mayor told me, "The parade committee had to cancel this year again, but, we are moving forward with our 4th of July concert and fireworks this year."

Oh, I'm excited about this year's 4th of July celebration in Hamilton...here are the details:

Save the date. There will be a concert and fireworks held on Friday, July 2nd, with a rain date of Saturday, July 3rd, at Veterans Park. If you're planning on attending, use the Kuser Road entrance to the park.

Come early for some pre-fireworks fun. The concert, with The Heartbeats headlining, will begin at 6pm, so make sure to bring a blanket or chairs, and relax. You'll be able to buy food and drinks from food vendors on site. The fireworks show will start right after dark, around 9:30pm. Ooooh, ahhhhh. I love fireworks.

If you're looking for a local Memorial Day Parade, they are still happening in Lawrence Township on Saturday, May 29th at 10am, and Hopewell Township on Sunday, May 30th at 1pm.

Click here for the details on the Lawrence parade.

Click here for details on the Hopewell parade.

There are also parades in Langhorne and Penndel. Click here for those details.

Get your red, white, and blue ready. It's nice to celebrate these important holidays again.

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.