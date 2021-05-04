Lawrence Township Memorial Day Parade is ON

The Memorial Day Parade in Lawrence Township is ON for 2021, according to the Lawrence Township Recreation Department.

The parade will be Saturday, May 29th at 10am. The town is currently looking for participants. A recent Facebook post read: The Lawrence Township Patriotic Committee and Lawrence Township Recreation Department are looking for Veterans, Current Service Men and Women, Non-Profit Community Groups, Marching Bands, and Vehicles (Classic, Antique, Military).

Hooray for a sense of normalcy, although, the town is assuring everyone that proper CDC guidelines will be followed. The Lawrence Township Patriotic Committee says, "As we continue to balance Covid 19- as part of our daily reality, we are optimistic that this year's parade can safely take place following all CDC guidelines of social distancing and mask wearing. We recognize that this may be a challenge for some groups and ask that you only register your group or organization if you can comply with the CDC guidelines. Vehicles are encouraged to allow for social distancing."

If you'd like to participate, click here to register your group. Groups will be lining up at 9am.

The parade route is the same as recent years. It will step off from Lawrence High School, go north on Princeton Pike, turning left onto Darrah Lane, turning left onto Birchwood Knoll, turning left onto Berwyn Place and ending at the American Legion Post 414/Veterans Park.

I am so happy to hear this news. I love a good parade and was afraid all of the local parades would be canceled for a 2nd straight year, after Hopewell just announced that its annual parade was once again canceled, due to COVID restriction challenges.

I can't wait. See you there.