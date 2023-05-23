Late Addition Now Leads Off Somers Point, NJ Concert Season

In a great news, late edition, the 30th year of the Somers Point, New Jersey summer concert season will begin with a fan favorite on Friday, June 9, 2023 on the beach.

On late notice, Carmen Marotta has secured the popular John Cafferty and The Beaver Brown Band, who are the original multi-platinum “Eddie & The Cruisers” recording artists.

They will dedicate their new record "A Day in The Sun.”

This will allow the summer concert series to begin one week earlier than was originally planned.

The City of Somers Point, New Jersey was recently selected as the best outdoor concert series in the United States by USA Today Readers Choice 10Best Awards.

At the recent Eddie and The Cruisers 40th Anniversary special event at The Gateway Playhouse in Somers Point, New Jersey ... Carmen Marotta discussed his hopes and dreams that Somers Point was on the precipice of winning this major national recognition award.

The award was officially announced on Friday, April 28, 2023.

During his speech, before a sold out crowd at The Gateway Playhouse theater, Carmen Marotta credited former Somers Point Recreation Director Nicholas C Regine for creating the summer concert series.

The Concert Series is now produced by the all volunteer Somers Point Beach Concert Committee, led by Nancy and Carmen Marotta, who carry the torch of The Legendary Tony Mart Legacy.

During the past 20 years, the Somers Point summer concert series has presented:

Grammy award winning artists.

million selling recording artists.

multiple New Orleans Big Easy Award and Memphis Blues Hall of Fame award winners.

members of the Rock 'n' Roll and International

Blues Hall of Fame.

Marotta credited so many Somers Point working partners, including:

Mayor, the City Council, the Chief of Police, the Public Works Department and thousands of Volunteers, Sponsors and Contributors.

The Somers Point summer concerts are held at The William Morrow Beach / Municipal Beach Park, located between Higbee and New Jersey Avenues on Bay Avenue in Somers Point.

The concerts are free and begin at 7:00 p.m.

What Are These Atlantic & Cape May, NJ Communities Best Known For?