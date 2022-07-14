Laurita Winery Is Celebrating Christmas In July – Get The Details Here

If you’re a big fan of Christmas time, you don’t have to wait any longer to get in on the festivities. Christmas in July is officially here, and so many places are already getting into the holiday spirit like Laurita Winery.

On Facebook, they were advertising that they’re having a Christmas in July food truck festival this weekend and it looks like something worth checking out whether you’re a Christmas freak or not!

The best part about it all is that all ages are welcome, so your kids can get in on the fun too. There will be a chance for you to hang out with Santa and Mrs.Claus at the event a few months early.

They’ll be around to take pictures with kids and adults on Saturday, July 16 between 3 pm and 7 pm, and Sunday, July 17 between 12 pm and 4 pm. Also, there are going to be a ton of different food truck vendors to try and of course, wine as well.

Some of the trucks you can find at this two-day-long event are Beach Shack, REDs Pizza Express, Snack Shack, Five Sisters Food Co., ElemeN7ts by Nitrogirl, and Shore Good Eats n Treats, Latin Bites and a Jersey favorite, Playa Bowls.

The fun doesn't stop at just food and drinks, there are a bunch of different vendors like Senor Juans Cigars, AKA Soap Suds, Plant Mama Pop Shop, The Broken Shell and so many more to check out and shop around.

Also, don’t forget to check out the bands that will be playing starting at 11 am on Saturday and Sunday as well! If you’re interested in checking this out and getting into the Christmas spirit, you can buy tickets online here.

Tickets online are going for $12, but if you purchase at the gate they’re $14. Anyone under 21 is free! Laurita Winery is located at 85 Archertown Rd., New Egypt, NJ, 08533.

