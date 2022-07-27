New Jersey's 65 Greatest Ice Cream Shops for 2022 list is out and local favorite, The Purple Cow in Lawrence Township made the cut, according to NJ.com.

If you're from the area, you know it's as charming as could be. It has over 24 flavors of hard ice cream, soft serve, and Sorbet...something for everyone.

The article says, "Oreo ice cream is great, banana ice cream is great. Oreo banana ice cream is better. But their eponymous Purple Cow ice cream, a black raspberry ice cream with chocolate chips, is a can't miss. Plus, how many ice cream shops are inside Victorian houses?"

I couldn't agree more. Their Purple Cow flavor is a Rollins family favorite, so is Monster Cookie, and of course, the warm brownie sundae. They also have smoothies, shakes, ice cream floats, and Banana Boats. There's a pretty good chance you'll see me at The Purple Cow. We love it.

Halo Pub in Princeton and Hamilton also made the list. Yummm. Another favorite of mine. I go to the original store, next to the Trenton Farmers Market, but there are really cute pubs that serve their ice cream in Princeton and Hamilton. The Chocolate Peanut Butter is my all time favorite.

The author of the article loved the Chocolate Chocolate Almond and the Tahiti Vanilla Bean. I'm going to have to try them.

The Bent Spoon in Princeton is on the list too. Another great, great pick. They have the most unique flavors. Make sure to check them out in Palmer Square. You'll be able to find it fast, it usually has a line out front. Yes, it's that good, trust me.

For the complete list, click here. You could take a NJ Ice Cream Tour with this list.

You'll Feel Like Royalty in Princeton NJ's Most Expensive Home Alexa, play Sia - "Chandelier"

Check out the whole Zillow listing HERE

This $3.2M Home in Princeton NJ is Perfect For a Modern Family This new house is giving "main character" vibes and it's a modern dream.