Get ready for some fun. Lawrence Community Day is this Sunday, October 6th, from Noon to 4pm at Central Park. Go on out and say hi to your neighbors. The weather looks great, so far.

There will be live music from The Southside Wanderers and School of Rock, food trucks, crafters, face painting, yoga demonstrations, Touch a Truck, a "punt, kick, pass" competition brought to you by the Lawrence Jr. Cardinal football teams, and other community vendors.

The Lawrence Recreation Department puts on this great event each year, and say it's "a great way for residents to see what businesses, organizations and services are available in Lawrence Township."

My family lives in Lawrence Township and we love it. John, my husband, grew up there. It's such a great place to live and raise a family with so many cool places to eat, drink, and be merry. Lol.

Central Park is located at 100 Dave Nevius Way Lawrence Township, NJ 08648.