It's going to be a Drive-Thru ONLY event at Rider University from 5:30pm - 8:30pm, brought to you by the Lawrence Township Recreation Department, Lawrence Township Police Department, and Rider University. They're asking local businesses and organizations to participate to make it a big and spectacular event for township residents.

You know how a Trunk or Treat works, right? Your business and organization will decorate the trunk of a car or the bed of a truck for Halloween. It can be scary or funny, just in the Halloween Spirit. It will be on display for all the families to drive by and see. There are prizes for the trunks. A "Favorite Display" prize will be given to one business or organization and one Rider University Student Organization.

Each family that drives through will receive a goody bag with candy and other "stuff" at the end of the drive thru from the "candy station." Participating businesses and organizations can donate "stuff" to be put in the goody bags like candy, ads, business cards, small toys, promotional items, etc. You may drop off the items at the Lawrence Township Municipal Building on Lawrence Road by October 16th.

Each business or organization/group will get a parking space for their trunk. If you'd like to participate, please reserve your parking space by clicking here . A few important things to keep in mind: You need to supply your own tables, chairs, tents, power source, if needed. Organizers are asking all participants to use proper social distancing during the event. Set up will be from 4:30pm - 5:30pm the night of the event (October 22nd). Enter Rider University through the South Gate.

Residents will be asked to remain in their vehicles during the entire event.