LBI Will Hold Labor Day Fireworks

Just a few days after Beachwood cancelled their Labor Day fireworks, LBI confirmed their show is still on.

A handful of towns had moved their Fourth of July fireworks shows to later in the summer, but as Labor Day Weekend approaches (just two and a half weeks away!), many have made the decision to scrap the shows entirely.

That is NOT the case on Long Beach Island, as Fantasy Island in Beach Haven will host a Fireworks Spectacular!

Fireworks will light up the sky on Sunday, September 6 at 9:00pm between 7th & 8th streets in Beach Haven. You'll be able to watch the show from inside the Fantasy Island Amusement Park, and obviously from the surrounding areas. Fantasy Island has their own COVID restrictions in place, including limited capacity, newly-installed hand sanitizer stations, plexiglass barriers, and social distance markers. If you do plan to gather in any of the areas outside the park, you should obviously keep social distance to anyone outside of your family.

Things have been changing at a rapid pace lately, so just in case anything changes between now and September 6th, keep an eye on the Fantasy Island event page, and we'll keep you update with any information we get.

There hasn't been a whole lot to look forward to this summer, so if this fireworks spectacular can happen, it'll be a fantastic way to have some fun, celebrate the end of summer, and kick off the most wonderful time of the year - LOCAL SUMMER!

Thanks to my wonderful coworker Sue at WOBM for the info!