America’s Least Expensive Neighborhood Is Located in Pennsylvania

Does it not just feel like everything is so overly priced nowadays? Everywhere you turn, there are more fees and higher prices for just about everything.

It's easy to get discouraged and think that you'll never be able to afford that dream house or dream vacation. Don’t get frustrated, we’re all in this together.

Of course, we’ve seen a lot of people leaving certain areas lately since the cost of living has just skyrocketed lately, but, if you’re looking to move to a spot that will do the least damage to your bank account, you don’t have to look too far.

24/7 Wall St. has released a study that reveals the least expensive neighborhood in all of America the neighborhood that has taken the top spot is actually located in Pennsylvania!

“Real estate prices, which started to rise rapidly in 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, slowed their advance last year due to mortgage rates, which peaked at 7% for a 30-year fixed mortgage.” - 24/7 Wall St.

A new study was conducted to highlight to most expensive and the least expensive neighborhoods across America based on a per-square-foot calculation.

What Is The Least Expensive Neighborhood In The United States?

Based on a per-square-foot calculation by 24/7 Wall St., the least expensive neighborhood in America is Homewood North, Allegheny County, PA.

This neighborhood located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania has a cost of $29 per sq ft which, based on this study, is the lowest in the country.

A few runners-up for being the least expensive neighborhoods in the United States are located in Hinds County, Mississippi, and Lake County, Indiana.

