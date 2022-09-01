The Lehigh Valley Zoo has an amazing experience you’re going to want to check out if you’re 21 or older!

The event is called Brew At The Zoo and it’s an annual event that the Lehigh Valley Zoo puts on each year. There are opportunities to try over 40 craft beers, ciders, and even seltzers at this 3-hour-long event.

I talk about it every day that I’m a sucker for a good drink, but a drink and a view of some adorable animals? Count me in.

Throughout the entirety of the zoo, there are sample stations where you can try a bunch of different styled drinks.

Also, throughout the event, there will be live musical performances right there at the zoo! I’ve been to this zoo before and it’s such a wholesome place for your family, and now it’s a place to try out some amazing beers, ciders, and seltzers too!

The Lehigh Valley Zoo hosts so many awesome events like food truck festivals and themed events during the wintertime to get you and your family into that holiday spirit. From snakes to spiders and giraffes to penguins, this zoo has it all.

They even have lots of nontraditional zoo animals like deer and raccoons!

Check out the Lehigh Valley Zoo’s annual Brew At The Zoo event happening on September 10. It’s all going down from 3 - 6 pm and tickets are available for purchase through their website now. For any additional information, check them out online at www.lvzoo.org

15 Facts You Didn't Know About New Jersey There's plenty of history in the Garden State that New Jerseyans don't know about! Here are some things you may have not heard about NJ