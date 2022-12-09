Clear your schedule, this sounds like so much fun.

There's a big holiday celebration this weekend on the Bucks County Wine Trail (Saturday, December 10 and Sunday, December 11), according to The Patch. Bring your family and friends.

Not only is this a great way to start feeling those holiday vibes, it's also the kickoff of the 3rd annual Light Up The Vines experience.

Light Up The Vines is a festive way to see the Bucks County Wine Trail. The vineyards are dressed up in holiday lights and will stay that way until January 1, 2023 for all to see.

Last year there were over 85,000 soft white lights illuminating 6 of the Trail's vineyards. Wow. Beautiful. Make sure to stop by and take a look.

Back to the holiday celebration this weekend. As you visit the 7 vineyards (or however many you'd like) on the Bucks County Wine Trail, there will be mulled wines, holiday cookies and other snacks, holiday lights and other decorations, and holiday music.

Any wine lovers on your holiday shopping list? This would be a great time to do some holiday shopping. There will be discounts, wine gift packs, gift baskets and unique wine accessories, the article says.

The 7 wineries on the Bucks County Wine Trail are:

*Bishop Estate Vineyard and Winery in Perkasie.

*Buckingham Valley Vineyards in Buckingham.

*Crossing Vineyards and Winery in Newtown.

*Rose Bank Winery in Newtown.

*Rushland Ridge Vineyards in Jamison.

*Sand Castle Winery in Erwinna.

*Vino By Zzino in Quakertown.

For more information, contact information and a little synopsis of which each of the wineries has planned, click here.

