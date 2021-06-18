Look: Christmas Has Already Arrived at Hobby Lobby

Google

Look What's Already in Hobby Lobby...in June

I love Christmas, I really do...it's the most wonderful time of the year after all, but, when I stopped in Hobby Lobby today, I was shocked that the shelves are already stocked with items to deck the halls. Lol. It's a little too early, don't you think? We have 6 months to go until the big day. I feel like stores are starting the holidays earlier than ever these days. Maybe they decided to display Christmas earlier this year to get us all smiling after the rough year we've all had...or maybe it's to celebrate Christmas in July. Whatever the reason, of course I checked out all the holiday stuff, and it instantly put me in a jolly mood. Take a look at what I saw.

Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist.

Filed Under: hobby lobby
Categories: Articles, Chris & the Crew, Christmas, Mercer County, Shopping
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top