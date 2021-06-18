Look: Christmas Has Already Arrived at Hobby Lobby

I love Christmas, I really do...it's the most wonderful time of the year after all, but, when I stopped in Hobby Lobby today, I was shocked that the shelves are already stocked with items to deck the halls. Lol. It's a little too early, don't you think? We have 6 months to go until the big day. I feel like stores are starting the holidays earlier than ever these days. Maybe they decided to display Christmas earlier this year to get us all smiling after the rough year we've all had...or maybe it's to celebrate Christmas in July. Whatever the reason, of course I checked out all the holiday stuff, and it instantly put me in a jolly mood. Take a look at what I saw.