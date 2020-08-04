A powerful wind gust tore the roof off of a childcare center at Doylestown Hospital earlier in the day on Tuesday.

There were no injuries reported in the incident, but serious damage was reported in the hospital's parking lot.

In fact, images and video from the scene show that cars, street lights, and trees in the parking lot were also toppled over.

While it's not clear if a tornado touched down, NBC 10's Deanna Durante reported from the scene that parents and children hid in closets as the winds howled:

Photos shared by the Bucks County Government Twitter account showed the damage to the daycare center's roof:

Reports just to the north of the hospital on Shady Road showed significant damage, as well, meaning it's definitely possible a tornado touched down:

This is just one of MANY scenes across our area of the serious damage that's been reported today.