Looking for a Job? Hospitality Career Fair Happening Today

As I was browsing through Facebook and one of my favorite Facebook groups had a post that i thought was fantastic, especially for anyone looking for a job right now. The Facebook group, Mercer FOOD to GO during Covid-19 has been a wonderful resource during the pandemic and even now, it still serves it's purpose and beyond.

There was a post on the site about a career fair happening and since it's happening today until 6pm, I wanted to get the word out. The post said there are going to be tons of restaurants in the area that are hiring for all different positions. I'm thinking you might get a job on the spot.

The All Things Hospitality Career Fair is taking place today from 11am to 6pm at 1000 Waterview Drive in Hamilton. You can read more about the restaurants that will be attending and get more details on the career fair in the Facebook post below.

Unemployment rates have gone down for the first time since the pandemic, but there are still a lot of people looking for jobs. As more and more people get vaccinated and state restrictions are being lifted, people are going out more, especially to restaurants.

Working in a restaurant is great for people who like constant cashflow, are personably and like to work in a fast paced environment. Take advantage if you need a job. This job fair happening today could really help you out.

I worked in the restaurant industry for many years and even continued waitressing even after I starting working here at PST. It was quick cash and I was even offered manager privileges. The only reason why I left was because I found another part time opportunity and I wasn't able to work both that one and in the restaurant. Other than that, I loved being a server.