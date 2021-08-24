Looking to Fly Overseas for Cheap? This NJ Airport Has the Lowest International Prices in the Country

The summer is almost over, and another COVID lockdown may or may not be upon us. So if you're thinking about catching flights for a last minute vacation, now is the time to do it.

This is the best time of the year to fly over seas. The weather will be getting cooler as we head into September. And from my experience booking all inclusive trips specifically, the cost of the packages are the lowest it'll be all year around this time.

And apparently some of the airports right here in our area sell the cheapest internationally flights.

Tryna go to Jamaica? Fly out of Newark Liberty in New Jersey.

According to Scott's Cheap Flights, Newark Liberty ranks as the number 2 airport for cheap international flights, falling just behind JFK at number one. You can literally fly to Tokyo for $202 round trip right now. How crazy is that?

According to Scott's Cheap Flights, the average cost for a round trip over seas is $460 dollars. At its very lowest, you can find trip deals for $125.

Pick a destination. Do you want to go to Mexico, Europe, Canada or even Spain? You have over 70 international destinations to choose from if you book at Newark Liberty.

If you live in Pennsylvania and would rather fly out of Philadelphia International Airport, you're in luck. Philly's airport came in at number 9 as the 9th cheapest airport for international flights.

According to Scott's Cheap Flights, the average price for a trip over seas would be $473. The lowest price for a round trip deal is $133.

So if it won't break your bank account, book that trip. Yes, this is the sign you've been looking for.