Iconic Popular Department Store in NJ & PA Making a Comeback in 2025
Good news if you loved the iconic Lord & Taylor department store.
It's making a big comeback, according to Forbes.
Lord & Taylor Department Store is making a comeback
After suffering during the pandemic, like so many other businesses, and going through a change in owners, it's being relaunched by Regal Brands Global as a discount luxury e-commerce business in 2025.
Don't worry, they’re bringing back both familiar designer goods and products with the Lord & Taylor name on them.
I love Lord & Taylor. Everything just seemed to fit me right. I was in mourning when it closed a few years ago. I constantly shopped at the Quaker Bridge Mall and Freehold Raceway Mall locations.
Regal Brands Global is the new owner of Lord & Taylor and has big plans for it.
Did you know that the Lord & Taylor brand is 198 years old?
The online store will be revamped and offer a mix of high-end designer items, exclusive Lord & Taylor merchandise, and even a section focused on affordable fashion for younger shoppers (think Gen Z).
There will be a lot to choose from, including a luxury category for designer brands, a heritage section celebrating the brand's rich history, and a dedicated dress collection (my favorite).
So, what happened to Lord & Taylor?
The company has changed hands a few times in recent years.
After struggling to move along with the modern retail world, it closed its Fifth Avenue flagship store in 2019 and later became part of a few different ownership groups.
The latest takeover was in September when Regal Brands revived the classic brand.
This time around, the focus will be on online shopping, although I wish some local stores would open again. I miss shopping at Lord & Taylor.
Lord & Taylor will be online and in select stores
Regal Brands sees the future of retail as online shopping, but, they plan to have Lord & Taylor-branded items at high-end stores like Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom.
By early 2025, you should start to see new Lord & Taylor products both online and in some stores.
READ MORE: 6 NJ Businesses on Public List of Shame
I'm excited to see Lord & Taylor make a comeback.
I'll let you know if I find out anything else or when it will officially launch.
For more information, click here.
NJ's top 10 downtowns for holiday shopping
Gallery Credit: Jill Croce
A walk inside New Jersey's emptiest shopping mall
Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman