Ocean County very well may be the luckiest place in America. At least when it comes to the lottery.

And I'm not talking about a few $50 wins on scratch-offs.

2021 was an incredible year for Ocean County.

In December, a winning lottery ticket worth $10,000 came from Country Farms in Toms River on Route 70 and Whitesville Road.

A month earlier in November another $10k went out to a lucky Mega Millions player.

Those numbers were chosen at Silverton Pharmacy in Toms River.

October didn't disappoint.

A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was bought at ShopRite on North County Line Road in Jackson.

Life-changing money went out in September when a Jersey Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers making it worth half a million dollars.

$510,128 to be exact.

The winning ticket was purchased a Wawa on Brick Boulevard in Brick.

We said, "show me the money" in August.

Two lucky winners' numbers matched all Jersey Cash 5 numbers drawn.

The two winners will split the $1,329,672.00 prize equally giving them $664,836 each before taxes.

One of the winning tickets was purchased at 7-11 on Main Street in Lanoka Harbor.

It was hot in July when one lucky ticket matched all five numbers for the Saturday, July 3 Jersey Cash 5 drawing.

That translated to a cool $100,000 payoff.

That winning ticket was sold at Shop Rite of Manchester on Route 70 West in Manchester Township.

Fast forward to 2022.

Another winning Jersey Cash 5 lottery hit on Sunday, January 2.

This time for $650,969.

It was purchased at Krauszer’s on Brewers Bridge Road in Jackson.

Next, news of a new millionaire.

In late January, Powerball was worth $632.6M.

Someone hit the one million dollar jackpot, and guess where they purchased the ticket? Yup, Ocean County.

The lucky numbers were drawn at Robin’s Convenience Store Deli & Grill in Lakewood.

Make that three in a row for big lottery hits in 2022.

Someone matched all Jersey Cash 5 numbers on January 24 to hit the jackpot for $779,987!

Winning numbers: 01, 10, 22, 24, and 33 - XTRA number: 02.

The winning ticket was sold at Stop & Shop in Whiting.

And just when you thought that February was going to pass us by without an Ocean County win, there's not one, but two winners from the OC in the February 25 Jersey Cash 5 drawing.

Three tickets hit the tickets matched all five numbers and split $1,907,805. That's $635,935 a person. Not too shabby.

The lucky numbers were 04, 12, 25, 29, and 34. The XTRA number was 03.

Ocean county winning ticket number one was sold at ShopRite on Route 37 West in Toms River.

Ticket number two came from Wawa on Route 88 in Brick.

UPDATE:

After a bit of a lull in the action, one lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $719,364 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Monday, June 13, drawing.

The winning numbers were: 01, 19, 21, 43 and 45 and the XTRA number was 02.

The winning ticket was sold at Luigi's Deli & Meats on Dover Rd. in South Toms River.

Have you checked your numbers? Who is going to be next?

