Oh, you're going to love this.

Chicken restaurants are having a minute right now, and a new one, based in Philadelphia, just opened in Newtown that you've got to try. It's the first location in the suburbs.

Love & Honey Fried Chicken is now open in Newtown

It's called Love & Honey Fried Chicken and it's in the Village at Newtown Shopping Center on South Eagle Road in Newtown.

It's an "elevated fast-casual" restaurant based in Philadelphia (picture below) and was voted Best Chicken Restaurant in 2018.

It specializes in hand-breaded fried chicken sandwiches, chicken & waffles, chicken tenders, wings, tater tots, cornbread muffins, delicious dipping sauces, and more.

It's next to Dogs and Cats Rule, where The Halal Guys used to be. Before that, it was The Melt Shop.

It's primarily a take-out restaurant with limited indoor seating.

The Grand Opening Celebration was 2 weeks, so they are ready to welcome you.

I love their tagline: "Chicken this good? It's love at first bite."

Todd and Laura Lyons are the founders and both are "classically trained chefs." This restaurant is a labor of their love. They've both worked in the food/restaurant industry their whole careers.

Lyons says, "Our chicken is hand-bread and fried to order. We pay attention to details. Three sweet pickles on the Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich - why? So there is a pickle in every bite. That's the love part. The love we have for each other is how this all started, but when it comes to our business, love is the thought and the attention we give to each item, each order, and each customer."

There are new franchise locations in the works too, including one in King of Prussia, and another in Marlton, NJ.

Love & Honey Fried Chicken is located in the Village at Newtown Shopping Center, 2820 S. Eagle Road in Newtown, PA.

