After more than a decade in business, one of Philadelphia's most famous bars has closed. And it actually closed kind of abruptly. We just learned of the closure as the news was confirmed via the bar’s social media accounts earlier today (June 24).

Mac’s Tavern Abruptly Closes

Mac’s Tavern, the bar which was co-owned by “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” stars Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson, first opened its doors in 2010. And as of today it has officially closed those doors forever after 15 years of fanfare and popularity in the Old City neighborhood in Philadelphia.

The bar shared a heartfelt message on social media thanking their customers who have frequented (and loved) the bar.

“When we opened this bar, our hope was to create a welcoming, down-to-earth place where people could gather, share stories, laugh a little too loudly, and enjoy a drink or two among friends,” they wrote. “What we got in return was so much more: a vibrant, loyal, and loving community that made Mac’s Tavern feel like home.”

Why Did Mac's Tavern in Old City Close?

It wasn’t immediately clear what went into the decision to close the bar suddenly. Back on June 3rd the bar posted on Facebook that they were doing some maintenance and internal cleaning and would be closing for the day. However, they seemed to be planning a celebration for their 15th anniversary based on other social media posts from earlier this summer.

Mac’s Tavern Was Basically an Homage to It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

The bar’s location has a long and vibrant history within the city, according to their website. The building’s history dates all way the back to 1693. Over the years it’s been everything from a Dry Good Store to a bar. Formerly it was known as Skinner’s Tavern and Anthony’s Tavern as well before becoming Mac’s.

The current owners consisted of a small group of self-proclaimed friends. And it’s become a destination for fans of the popular TV show, “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” That is, of course, because two of the bar’s co-owners included Philadelphia’s own Rob and Kaitlin McElhenney of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Rob himself is a Philadelphia native who met his wife Kaitlin on the set of the long running FX/FXX comedy series.

In fact, the trailer for the show’s upcoming 17th season just dropped. It’s expected to debut on FXX on July 9, 2025. Here’s a look at that trailer:

Of course, as you'll see there's the highly anticipated crossover with Philadelphia's other popular TV Show, 'Abbott Elementary.'

In the meantime, however, we're pouring one out for Mac's!

