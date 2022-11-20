This Beloved Ocean Twp. Bar and Grill is Closing After 30 Years

Looks like that's a wrap for another beloved local restaurant in Monmouth County.

Main Street Bar & Grill, located at 735 Route 35 in Ocean Township is set to permanently close its doors by the end of this year, according to NJ.com. They'd been in business for nearly 30 years.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

They made the unfortunate announcement on their Facebook page earlier this month. You can check it out down below:

Why are they closing their doors? When someone implied that business was slow in the comments section, they indicted that the reason is not because of slow business.

"...Business isn’t the reason we are closing. The property will be occupied by the Jeep dealership…" Main Street Bar & Grill replied in the comments.

NJ.com confirms that Seaview Auto Corp bought the business out, and will be taking over the space for repair facilities.

As of now (Nov 20), the restaurant hasn't confirmed an exact closing date, but seeing as though the year is almost over, it's coming very soon.

Their post indicated they have a few weeks left, so if you want to get your last bites in, you'll want to do that sooner rather than later. They serve tradition American bar food, and they're pretty famous for their burgers!

One thing's for sure is that this spot was staple in the community for many years, as you can tell from the Facebook comments. They're going to miss this place!

"My favorite! I’m so sad! You will be sorely missed," said one Facebook user.

"This is a sad day! So many great memories there! From the time I was 3 to the time I was 18 and moved away! Will def before you all close!" said another.

"This is sad news. So many memories and such a great menu. I will miss Main Street USA. Farewell, and best of luck to all of you!"

