Man from Langhorne Sees his Christmas Display for the First Time

A man from Langhorne named Mark Harnishfeger put up a very large Christmas light display every year, but hasn't see the bright colors of it until recently. Fox 29 reports, Mark's display has flashing lights and sounds and it's truly magical, you can footage of it here. Just yesterday, Mark received a pair of color correction glasses from an eyeglass company who saw an article in a newspaper. Now he can now experience all the colors of his display and he appreciates it so much more. His reaction was beautiful. You can read more about this story here.

Stories like these make me cry. I can't imagine not being able to see the amazing colors of our world. I knew a guy in high school who was color blind, but I didn't know he was until I got to know him a little better. He always wore black clothes and I never knew why, but he told me it's because he didn't wanna wear clothes that didn't match, so he always stuck to black. He would always make jokes at himself and he seemed totally okay with not seeing color. Once videos hit the internet about these glasses that color blind people can put on and it allows them to see color, I always thought of him. The videos make me so happy especially when the person who has never seen color before get extremely emotional. I think these are the kinds of stories and videos people need to see especially with the year we've had.