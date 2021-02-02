Ruby Tuesday in Langhorne Closed For Good

The Ruby Tuesday restaurant on East Lincoln Highway in Langhorne (Middletown Township), Bucks County, has closed its doors for good, according to Levittown Now. Another sign of these terribly challenging times.

I hate to see long time businesses go out of business. This Ruby Tuesday had been open for almost 20 years. You know which one I'm talking about, it's the one in front of the Lowe's home improvement store. I'm disappointed, but, not shocked. Last May, I found out that other area locations including Hamilton Marketplace and Freehold had closed for good as well. The article states that there used to be a Bensalem location, but, that closed permanently too, leaving none open in Bucks County. Then, in October, the company announced that they had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and vowed to restructure and become stronger.

My friends and I love meeting at Ruby Tuesday to have a few drinks, split a bunch of appetizers, and devour the salad bar. Lol. We're hoping to do that again, sometime soon. After checking the restaurant's official website, it seems as if there are only a few Ruby Tuesday restaurants left in Pennsylvania with the closest locations now in Plymouth Meeting and Philadelphia. In New Jersey there are still locations in Mt. Laurel, Somerset, and Elizabeth. Hopefully, they stay open for a long time to come.

The ongoing pandemic has hit the restaurant industry particularly hard, with crippling restrictions and a limit on indoor patrons. Plus, the cold, snowy winter weather is having an huge impact on outdoor dining, which many restaurants have used as a lifeline.

Even though 6 more weeks of winter was predicted today by the groundhog, I'm hoping for warmer, dryer weather soon for all restaurant owners.