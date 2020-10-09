Mariah Carey’s 9-Year-Old Son Moroccan Was Bullied By a White Supremacist

Mariah Carey revealed that her 9-year-old son Moroccan was bullied by a white supremacist.

The "All I Want For Christmas" singer spoke about the incident on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday (October 8), where she shared that she has been reading portions of her book, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, to her children so they can better understand her experiences in the world, as well as what racism is.

"Rocky just got bullied the other day by a white supremacist person that he thought was his friend," Carey said. "It's like, insane. So, this is the world we live in."

Carey has struggled with racism and prejudice ever since she first became "aware that there was such a thing as race."

"And the only reason I was aware so early on is that it became a subject of humiliation for me, as a child," Carey explained.

One of her own early encounters with racism was similar to her son's recent experience. When Carey was a young girl, she believed a group of girls were her friends, but they later bullied her in a terrible manner.

The singer shared that when she read that chapter of her book to her 9-year-old daughter, Monroe, she was shocked by her reaction.

"I let her hear that," Carey continued. "And it was really sweet. She goes, 'Mommy, those girls, they feel so bad now. I bet they wish they could be your friend.'"