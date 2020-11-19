Martel’s Christmas Wonderland in Hamilton Preparing for 2020

If you're in the Hamilton area, I know you've probably been wondering if Martels Christmas Wonderland will be open this year. The answer is yes, for now. The family is preparing to open for the 2020 holiday season, according to Facebook.

With the changing restrictions, due to the ongoing pandemic, the Martel family isn't sure exactly what their popular attraction will look like this year, but, they hope to make it happen for their many fans.

Jess Martel updated her family's Facebook group, saying they do plan on opening the day after Thanksgiving, but, to keep checking the Facebook group for updates. They're not sure if they're going to be open every night and what the times will be yet, but, they will be limiting the amount of people in the back yard at one time. Masks will be required if visiting, and everyone will be asked to stay 6 feet apart. Unfortunately, Santa will not be stopping by Martels Christmas Wonderland this year.

Jess Martel said, "This is going to be very different than years past but we’re going to try our best to open. But, keep checking back here because things are changing everyday and we need to stay up to date with the guidelines and what Governor Murphy is doing. Thank you all for your support."

The Martels will be featured on the ABC Show, "The Great Christmas Light Fight" this year. We should know a air date for their episode soon. I'm really hoping they win. It's so much fun to visit their home. Here's a pic of me, my sister, and a few friends at Martels. Sorry it's a little blurry. Lol.

Martels Christmas Wonderland is located at 21 Phillips Avenue in Hamilton Township.