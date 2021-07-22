Massive Internet Outage Affects Hundreds of the Biggest Websites, Including Disney+

Some of the biggest sites of the web have been affected by a major outage, as of 12:30 pm ET on Thursday.

The sites that are affected appear to include Delta Air Lines, Capital One, Disney, PlayStation and more. We browsed DownDetector.com to analyze what was affected. We think this is even affecting Disney's streaming service, Disney+ at this time.

As for the cause of the outage, a global content delivery network, named Akami, has confirmed the outage by saying that they are aware of an "emerging issue."

Akami did not immediately comment on the cause of the outage nor did they elaborate just how deep the outage may truly be at this time.

This is a developing story.