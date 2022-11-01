Mathew Perry coming to Princeton this Friday night
If you watched the Diane Sawyer interview with Matthew Perry last Friday, you may have seen him reference coming to Princeton. That will happen Friday, Nov. 4 when the former "Friends" star visits the Hyatt Regency for "An Evening With Matthew Perry" hosted by Penn Medicine Princeton Health.
During this sold-out event, Perry will conduct an in-person discussion of his new book "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing".
Perry, who played Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom “Friends” will delve into his addiction as well as tell behind-the-scenes stories about his time on the show.
At one point he had the number one movie with Bruce Willis "The Whole Nine Yards" as well as the number one sitcom "Friends" he tells Sawyer on the show "It's the time I should have been the toast of the town" says Perry "I was in a dark room meeting with drug dealers and completely alone".
Perry starts his book "Hi my name is Matthew, although you may know me by another name. My friends call me Matty and I should be dead.” From that riveting start comes a memoir that Perry says he wrote to try to help others.
Perry announced the publication of his memoir back in February on Twitter saying, "So much has been written about me, it's about time people heard from me."
Perry goes on to say, "The highs were high. The lows were low. But I have lived to tell the tale, even though at times it looked like I wouldn't and it's all here".
As it will be, along with Perry Friday night at the Hyatt Regency in Princeton.
For Perry's book "Friends, Lovers, and the Terrible Thing" click here.
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.