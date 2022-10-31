Meet Santa For Free In Lawrenceville, NJ This Christmas Season

I know what you’re thinking, it’s literally Halloween time and we haven’t gotten to Thanksgiving yet.

I know, same, but the planning is starting soon for all things Christmas. One Mercer County, NJ town that’s getting the planning started quickly is Lawrenceville. I saw a post on Facebook that was advertising a fun and easy Christmas activity for the family to go out and enjoy.

There's going to be a free Santa Meet and Greet coming up at the end of the month in November and everyone in the area is invited.

I love that the event is 100% free so that everyone is able to come out and enjoy some Christmas activities. A lot of different Christmas events are usually such a hassle and take so much planning.

Hamleys Unveil Top Ten Toys for Christmas 2022 Getty Images for Hamleys loading...

You have to reserve tickets and make sure everything doesn’t sell out or wait in massive lines after paying too much money to be there.

This is the perfect, cheap, and no strings attached option to get you and your family into the Christmas spirit. This Meet Santa event is all going down on November 27th from 3:30 to 5 pm so make sure you’re Christmas card picture ready!

There’s going to be hot cocoa, pictures, and even a dance show by a local dance company. Make sure to come out to Weeden Park in Lawrenceville for this event!

Best Noodle Shops In Mercer County, NJ There are plenty of restaurants right in our area that have killer ramen, pho, lo mein, etc. These are just a few of the best!